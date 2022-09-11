 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where is the next F1 race?

We take a look at the location for the next event on the F1 schedule.

By DKNation Staff
Lights are used to illuminate the race track as preparations...
Lights are used to illuminate the race track as preparations take place ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022. Singapore is getting ready to host world-class events after the COVID-19 pandemic and tickets for the upcoming event have exceed 2019 and expected to see its largest attendance since the inaugural in 2008. The Singapore Grand Prix was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and will take place this year from September 30 to October 2.
Photo by Lionel Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

With the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix, the F1 world will descend on Singapore next for the Singapore Grand Prix. This race will take place under the lights at the famous Marina Bay Street Circuit, which is known for featuring at least one safety car in every race since the track became a regular fixture on the F1 schedule. It is considered one of the more difficult circuits on the schedule. Both the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is the first time F1 is back in Singapore since 2019.

Max Verstappen is all but assured a second world championship in the driver’s standings, but the race for 2nd is definitely on between Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc won pole at the 2019 edition but it was his ex-Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel who won the race. Vettel has won this event five times, which is the most for any driver.

More From DraftKings Nation