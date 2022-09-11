Where is the next F1 race?

With the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix, the F1 world will descend on Singapore next for the Singapore Grand Prix. This race will take place under the lights at the famous Marina Bay Street Circuit, which is known for featuring at least one safety car in every race since the track became a regular fixture on the F1 schedule. It is considered one of the more difficult circuits on the schedule. Both the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is the first time F1 is back in Singapore since 2019.

Max Verstappen is all but assured a second world championship in the driver’s standings, but the race for 2nd is definitely on between Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc won pole at the 2019 edition but it was his ex-Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel who won the race. Vettel has won this event five times, which is the most for any driver.