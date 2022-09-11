Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles championship at US Open

The 2022 US Open wraps up on Sunday with the men’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face off against No. 5 seed Casper Ruud for the title and also to become the new top player in the world. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Alcaraz entered the tournament as one of the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. He trailed only Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal in the favorites list. Ruud, on the other hand, had significantly longer odds at +6500. For this championship match, Alcaraz is -255 to win while Ruud is a +195 underdog.

The winner of this match will claim their first Grand Slam title, but also the world No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz entered the tournament as the No. 3 player in the world while Ruud was ranked No. 5. With Medvedev and Nadal losing in the fourth round and Alexander Zverev missing the US Open due to injury, the winner of Sunday’s final will move into the top spot in the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz’s previous best finish is the quarterfinals. He reached the quarters at last year’s US Open and this year’s French Open. His road to this year’s final included wins over No. 15 Marin Čilić in the fourth round, No. 11 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals and No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.

This is Ruud’s second career Grand Slam finals appearance, having reached the last match of this year’s French Open. His best US Open finish was a third round appearance in 2020. His road to the final this year included wins over No. 29 Tommy Paul in the third round, No. 13 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and No. 27 Karen Khachanov in the semifinals.

These two have faced off twice prior to this tournament, with Alcaraz winning both matches in two sets. Last year, he won in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Andalucía Open on clay and this year he beat Ruud in the finals of the Miami Open on a hard court.

Men’s singles final: #3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Casper Ruud

Match date: Sunday, September 11

Match time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

US Open odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Alcaraz: -255

Ruud: +195