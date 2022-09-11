Who won the men’s title at the US Open last year?

The 2022 US Open men’s final has arrived and with it will come a new No. 1 player in the world. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud in the championship match on Sunday. The match gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

This year’s tournament has seen some notable upsets, opening the door for a first time winner. No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev and No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal were both eliminated in the fourth round and No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was stunned in the first round. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev missed the tournament due to injury while world No. 6 Novak Djokovic withdrew because he refused to get vaccinated. This has set the stage for the winner of Sunday’s final to move to the top of the ATP rankings.

Last year’s men’s tournament saw its share of upsets, but we still finished with the top two seeds in the final. Then No. 2 seed Medvedev upset then No. 1 seed Djokovic in straight sets to claim his first Grand Slam title.

This year’s finalists had a mixed bag of results last year. Alcaraz came in unseeded and made the quarterfinals, snagging an upset of the third-seeded Tsitsipas in the third round. Ruud came in as the No. 8 seed and was stunned by a qualifier in the second round.

This year, Alcaraz is a -255 favorite to win Sunday’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ruud is a +195 underdog.