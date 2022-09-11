Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud time: When US Open men’s singles final starts on Sunday

The 2022 US Open comes to a close Sunday afternoon with the men’s singles final inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will see No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud, with the match scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Alcaraz is the betting favorite on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. After entering the tournament with +550 odds, he is -255 to claim the trophy. Ruud was +6500 to win the tournament ahead of the first round, and he is a +195 underdog heading into the match.

The winner of Sunday’s match will claim their first Grand Slam title. Prior to this tournament, Ruud’s best finished was the finals of this year’s French Open and Alcaraz’s best finished was the quarterfinals at this year’s French Open and last year’s US Open. Another interesting note is that the winner of the match will claim the top spot in the ATP rankings. With world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal losing in the fourth round and No. 2 Alex Zverev missing the tournament due to injury, it opened the door for the winner of this match to move into the No. 1 spot.