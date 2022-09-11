US Open live stream: How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud men’s singles final on Sunday, Sep 11

The men’s final has arrived at the 2022 US Open. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud on Sunday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The men’s singles final gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

The winner of Sunday’s match will achieve two significant accomplishments. It will mark the first Grand Slam title for either player and the winner also will move into the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. The fourth-round departures of Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal coupled with Alexander Zverev’s injury absence has set up this opportunity.

Alcaraz comes into Sunday’s match as the favorite a DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -255 to win while Ruud is a +195 underdog.

How to live stream #3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Casper Ruud

Date: Sunday, September 11

Match time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the women’s singles final, you can stream the match via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.