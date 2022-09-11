Russell Gage start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After back-to-back efficient seasons in Atlanta, wide receiver Russell Gage heads into an ideal situation with the Super Bowl contending Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gage signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers and now has a future Hall-of-Famer in Tom Brady targeting him downfield. Brady led the league in pass attempts in 2021, which is a promising sign for Gage’s production as he heads into a Week 1 tilt vs the Dallas Cowboys.

Gage is listed as questionable after three straight limited practices. He sounds more likely to play than Chris Godwin.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers have a crowded receiving room that is full of talent and noteworthy names. Under normal circumstances, Gage would be considered a deep flex for Sunday night’s bout with the Cowboys, but the injury report could potentially bump up Gage’s value. Godwin is coming off an ACL surgery in the offseason, and his health remains a question for Sunday night. If Godwin were to be ruled out then Gage bumps up from a deep roster option to a confident flex piece for Week 1.

That being said, he will still need to compete for targets on Sunday night. Gage was second in targets for the Atlanta Falcons last season with 94 on the season, and he averaged 12.5 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Now he has to compete with the likes of Mike Evans and Julio Jones, with the former already having multiple seasons worth of chemistry with Brady. Godwin being sidelined surely increases Gage’s potential, but a top-15 level performance is no sure thing with the receiving room they have in Tampa Bay.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Gage is a start if you’re looking for a deep flex option, and he potentially bumps up his value if Godwin were to be ruled out versus the Cowboys. The volume of targets he got in Atlanta last season is promising, but the reality is that he is entering a new system and will need to build a rapport with Brady first and foremost. If you find yourself willing to experiment with a flex roster spot, Gage is a candidate for Week 1.