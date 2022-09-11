Julio Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After spending ten seasons with the team that drafted him, Julio Jones finds himself on his third team in as many seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the days of Jones being a fantasy football cheat code may be long behind him, he walks into a favorable situation in playing for a Super Bowl contender. The Buccaneers led the league in pass attempts last season, which is promising for Jones as he debuts for Tampa Bay in their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Julio Jones

It’s not an overstatement to say that Jones’ season with the Tennessee Titans was one to forget, as he averaged just 8.0 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. The reality is that Jones’ production on the field has significantly dipped in back-to-back seasons. After posting 1,394 receiving yards in 2019, he finished with just 771 and 434 yards in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Despite his recorded yardage, Jones has also finished with double-digit receiving touchdowns just once in his career, back in 2012.

But if there were a place for Jones to bounce back and provide value, it would be with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Age is no issue for Brady as he led the league in pass attempts last season, and four different receivers finished with 50+ receptions. Though Brady may have his favorites in the end zone, he was more than willing to spread the ball on a weekly basis.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Unless you’re truly desperate at the receiver position in Week 1, Jones is a comfortable sit against the Cowboys. The dip in receiving yards the past two seasons is concerning, and even at his peak, he hasn’t been able to combine his receiving yards with touchdowns. Jones seems like a viable candidate to potentially increase his target share as the season rolls on. But until that moment comes, it’s better to hold off and see how he fits in this offense following Sunday night’s matchup with Dallas.