Jalen Tolbert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2022 season with some health question marks across their positional units, with the wide receiver spot notably in question. To help alleviate some concern, Dallas drafted wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As many perceive the Cowboys' Week 1 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be a high-scoring affair, it opens the door for receivers like Tolbert to capitalize on the opportunity and potentially make some noise in fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

The immediate ceiling for Tolbert is pretty clear: to assume the vacant WR2 spot for the Cowboys. Ceedee Lamb is the unquestionable top option for quarterback Dak Prescott, but his next best target remains to be seen. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Week 1 as he continues to rehab from ACL surgery in the offseason. Fantasy managers and Cowboys fans alike are hoping that Tolbert can immediately fill the WR2 void.

Reps and chemistry with Prescott are at Tolbert’s disadvantage, however, if you’re playing it by ear at least. Tolbert has seen limited playing time with Prescott throughout the preseason, and instead, it has been Noah Brown that has been receiving praise from Dallas’ quarterback. When asked about his rapport with the Cowboys receiver, Prescott noted, “It’s only gotten greater and greater. You want to find a guy who’s the epitome of being a professional – it’s Noah Brown on and off the field.”

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Buccaneers surrender the 11th lowest fantasy points on average to opposing receivers at 21.3 per game. The likelihood of a bulk of the targets going Lamb’s way is high, and Tolbert has yet to see ample playing time with Prescott to build the necessary trust. Tolbert is better off on the bench this week, with eyes towards his target share as the season carries on.