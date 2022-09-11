Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was vocal in his desire to secure a long-term contract in the offseason. Instead, the veteran will play on the franchise tag this coming season, giving him some extra motivation as he takes the field starting in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the Cowboys look for added reinforcements among their receiving corps, Schultz could be an undervalued fantasy option among tight ends in 2022.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

The Buccaneers gave up an average of 7.2 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends last season, but their Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Dak Prescott has a WR1 option in Ceedee Lamb, but the injury to Michael Gallup leaves open the door for a second target to fill the pecking order. Perhaps another receiver won’t step in as a result, and instead, it will be Schultz who carries the responsibility Sunday night.

In 2021 Schultz was on the field for 81 percent of the Cowboys' snaps, so he has already solidified himself as a fixture in the offense. His 10.4 yards per reception last season were a career-high for the veteran, and he has a great shot of exceeding that average Sunday night if the Cowboys hope to keep pace with Tom Brady, who led the league in pass attempts a season ago. The underlying factors give Schultz great upside in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Schultz is a start for Week 1, with an opponent that should give him nice upside and added chip on his shoulder by playing on a franchise tag. The absence of Gallup should push Prescott to look more and more to the receivers he’s had chemistry with. Right behind Lamb is Schultz, who should benefit from what figures to be a high-scoring affair Sunday night.