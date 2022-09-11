Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the league in past attempts last season, which is a testament to the talent in their receiving room. Godwin finished with just his second career 1,000+ yard receiving season in 2021, and that mark was achieved despite him appearing in just 14 games.

Godwin missed the final stretch of last season after tearing his ACL in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. As he continues his recovery following surgery in the offseason, there is speculation as to whether he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. He’s listed as questionable and repeated comments have him a game-time decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Despite the sheer amount of talent in receivers the Buccaneers had last season, Godwin led the team in total targets with 127. He also led all receivers in total receiving yards with 1,103 which was greater than the likes of Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown. Godwin proved to be a reliable option in PPR leagues with an average of 17.6 fantasy points averaged per game, but can he replicate that same type of production heading into 2022?

In addition to recovering from ACL injury, Godwin once again will face stiff competition for targets. Evans returns as Tampa Bay’s WR1, and despite the loss of Gronkowski the Buccaneers added the likes of Russell Gage and Julio Jones in the offseason. Leonard Fournette also features as a potential target in the passing game. Though Godwin led all receivers in targets a season ago, he heads into Week 1 with the biggest health question mark in a crowded receiving room.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The health status alone makes Godwin a risky start, and there is always the likelihood that Godwin could be limited to a snap count if he does suit up Sunday night. He may have been Tom Brady’s high-volume target in 2021, but one has to wonder if the future Hall-of-Famer looks elsewhere given that Godwin is still continuing his recovery from surgery. The health risks and competition for targets are enough to warrant the decision to sit Godwin for Week 1.