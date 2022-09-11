Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The NFL schedule makers are big fans of drama, apparently. Russell Wilson will begin his Denver Broncos career in the city where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons as Denver will open up on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s take a look at Wilson’s fantasy prospects for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson will obviously carry a chip on his shoulder into this game, playing with something to prove to both his new teammates and former ones. Last season was one of the worst of Wilson’s NFL tenure, thanks in large part to a finger injury that forced him to miss three games and really affected his accuracy even when he was ready to return. Fully healthy and with plenty of receiving weapons to work with, Wilson appears primed for a good game against a defense that ranked 26th in pass DVOA last year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Wilson is a worthwhile mid-range QB1 in Week 1. He should be started in most leagues.