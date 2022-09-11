Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We know that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is in a timeshare backfield with Javonte Wiliams, but how will those two split carries? We think we know — most believe Williams will receive a clear majority — but we really won’t know anything until we see it for ourselves on Monday night when the Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s take a look at Gordon’s fantasy appeal in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon himself said this week that the Broncos want Williams to be “the guy” in their backfield. But the seven-year veteran should still see double-digit touches in Seattle. However, Williams will probably get most of the goal-line touches, and the Seahawks’ run defense ranked inside the top 10 in myriad metrics last season. All of it leaves Gordon with a fairly low ceiling in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Gordon is flex-worthy in 12-team formats, but he’s a shaky start until we know more about Denver’s backfield split. You probably have better options.