Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has flashed his first-round talent through two NFL seasons, but he has yet to really put it all together. His sophomore campaign was sidetracked by a high-ankle sprain in the season opener that forced him to miss seven games. He’ll hope for a better fate in Week 1 this year as he faces the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s go over Jeudy’s fantasy prospects for this Monday night game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

The presence of Russell Wilson increases the fantasy appeal of every Denver pass-catcher. Right now, it seems like Jeudy will begin the year as the No. 2 wideout behind Courtland Sutton, but if he can stay healthy, he should post at least WR3 numbers consistently. He has a good Week 1 matchup versus Seattle’s porous pass defense. Now he just has to go out there and take advantage.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Jeudy topped 60 receiving yards in only three of his 10 games last season. He can be trusted as only a WR3 right now simply because he has yet to showcase his elite talent consistently. But the upside here is immense.