Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

No Denver Broncos skill player should benefit more from the team’s quarterback change than wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Let’s take a quick glance at his fantasy potential in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Russell Wilson absolutely loves targeting his perimeter wideouts deep down the field. That’s got to be music to Sutton’s ears after he posted a strong 15.4 average depth of target last season. Now two years removed from his ACL tear, the 6-foot-4 receiver is going to have his fair share of boom weeks with Wilson under center. One of those might come this Monday as Sutton will face a Seahawks pass defense that was below average in DVOA last year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Sutton is a rock-solid WR2 this week and should be started in all but the shallowest of leagues. He should lead the Broncos in targets, and his size and catch radius always give him decent odds at hauling in a touchdown. Sutton is the No. 16 WR in our Week 1 rankings for PPR leagues.