Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Albert Okwuegbunam ahead of the Broncos Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
Albert Okwuegbunam #85 of the Denver Broncos looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Albert Okwuegbunam had two reasons to jump for joy when the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in March. Not only did that trade bring in a true star quarterback, it sent tight end Noah Fant to Seattle, thereby giving Albert O a chance to prove himself as a lead TE in his third season. Let’s quickly discuss his Week 1 fantasy outlook against the Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Through two seasons (18 games), Albert O has caught 45 of 55 targets for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He’s 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and ran a sub-4.50 40-yard dash at the 2020 Scouting Combine. An off-the-charts athlete who can make plays downfield, Okwuegbunam is a popular TE sleeper this year. Having Wilson can only help, and those two will look to take advantage of a Seahawks defense that ranked 29th against tight ends last year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Maybe it’s too early to trust Okwuegbunam outside of 14-team leagues and deeper. But he should be on your radar as he has true breakout potential in 2022. For now, he’s a wait-and-see commodity who should be on your bench in season-long leagues. However, he is worth a shot in DFS as he costs just $3,600 on DraftKings. 20 tight ends come with a higher price.

