Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Albert Okwuegbunam had two reasons to jump for joy when the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in March. Not only did that trade bring in a true star quarterback, it sent tight end Noah Fant to Seattle, thereby giving Albert O a chance to prove himself as a lead TE in his third season. Let’s quickly discuss his Week 1 fantasy outlook against the Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Through two seasons (18 games), Albert O has caught 45 of 55 targets for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He’s 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and ran a sub-4.50 40-yard dash at the 2020 Scouting Combine. An off-the-charts athlete who can make plays downfield, Okwuegbunam is a popular TE sleeper this year. Having Wilson can only help, and those two will look to take advantage of a Seahawks defense that ranked 29th against tight ends last year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Maybe it’s too early to trust Okwuegbunam outside of 14-team leagues and deeper. But he should be on your radar as he has true breakout potential in 2022. For now, he’s a wait-and-see commodity who should be on your bench in season-long leagues. However, he is worth a shot in DFS as he costs just $3,600 on DraftKings. 20 tight ends come with a higher price.