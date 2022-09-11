Geno Smith start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

All the focus during Monday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will be on Russell Wilson. But in this space, let’s talk about the starting quarterback on the opposing sideline, Geno Smith.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith was fine in four games (three starts) last season with Seattle. He completed 68 percent of his throws and posted a 5:2 touchdown-to-turnover ratio. For Smith, those are outstanding results compared to his previous stops, most notably with the Jets in 2013 and 2014. There’s a reason why Geno has been viewed as only a backup QB since then: He’s just not very good. He will be able to work with a couple of fantastic wideouts, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But can he make the most of their talent? That’s highly unlikely in Week 1 against star Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos. Denver’s defense ranked third against quarterbacks last season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Sit!