Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Rashaad Penny was one of the best running backs in fantasy football over the final month of the 2021 season. Will he be able to replicate his success in Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos? Let’s take a glance at his fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Penny was an unlikely fantasy hero as he racked up 671 rushing yards and six touchdowns over the final five weeks of the 2021 season. He’s always had that kind of ability; he’s just had trouble staying on the field. With rookie RB Kenneth Walker sidelined indefinitely after undergoing hernia surgery last month, Penny should be a bell cow back in this game. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the Seattle offense could be hamstrung by quarterback Geno Smith. The matchup against Denver isn’t too bad, but if the Seahawks can’t keep pace with Russell Wilson and company, Penny may find himself gathering dust on the bench as Seattle turns to pass-catching backs Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There are reasons to be wary of Penny this week, but he’s a decent RB2 in 12-team leagues based on his expected usage. He costs $5,700 on DraftKings, the 24th-highest price at RB.