DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been a consistent fantasy starter through his first three seasons in the NFL, but 2022 could present a different story. Instead of Russell Wilson throwing his way, Metcalf will be catching passes from Geno Smith on Monday night as he faces the Denver Broncos. The Broncos boast one of the stronger secondary groups in the NFL, raising questions as to whether Metcalf is a surefire starter in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

The Seahawks as a whole had an underwhelming 2021 season, and the effects were prevalent in Metcalf’s season totals. He saw his total receiving yards dip to 967 while his receiving yards per game dropped from 81.4 in 2020 to 56.9 in 2021, even though his targets remained consistent year over year. Those drops came even with Wilson under center throughout different parts of the season. There is a greater chance that his numbers could finish under with a potential revolving door at quarterback in Seattle now.

Additionally, the Broncos surrendered the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game with 20.7, and they have an elite corner in their secondary with Patrick Surtain II. It remains to be seen whether Surtain covers Metcalf or Tyler Lockett for a majority of the game. Regardless, Metcalf should find it harder to beat coverages in Denver’s capable secondary.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Even though the Seahawks are at home, the Broncos' defense presents a challenge to opposing receivers, and their front seven ranked in the top-10 with a 25.9 percent pressure rate in 2021. Combined with Geno Smith looking to build new chemistry under center, Metcalf should remain on the bench in this tough matchup for Week 1.