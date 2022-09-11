Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had his statically best season in 2021, posting 1,175 receiving yards, eight touchdowns, and a career-high 16.1 yards per reception. It’s unfortunate then that Lockett suffered a significant quarterback downgrade after the Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson in the offseason. Now, Lockett will look to catch passes from Geno Smith as Seattle faces a tough Week 1 opponent in the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett and DK Metcalf formed a formidable receiving duo for the Seahawks in 2021, and Lockett was the more lethal deep threat between the two. While Metcalf led Seattle in targets and touchdowns, Lockett was the team leader in receiving yards (1,175) and yards per reception (16.1). He averaged a solid 15.1 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, making him a reliable option each week in lineups.

That stands to change in 2022 and surely in Week 1. Although Wilson may have regressed last season, the Seahawks could always rely on him to stretch the field when needed. With Smith now under center, the likelihood of head coach Pete Carroll decreasing the volume of pass attempts and opting for the ground game only rises. To make matters worse, the Broncos' defense surrendered the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. Patrick Surtain II, a very reliable corner, should also see increased snaps lined up across Lockett specifically.

Start or sit in Week 1?

With the uncertainty at quarterback and the formidable challenge that the Broncos secondary poses, Lockett should be a sit in Week 1. Carroll has also been vocal about wanting to get back to emphasizing the run game, which places more reliance on the backfield as opposed to the receiving room. Time will tell how comfortable Smith or potentially Drew Lock will be under center, but until then fantasy managers may have to hold their breath in firing up Lockett in their lineups.