Noah Fant start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks sparked one of the noteworthy offseason trades in dealing away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Tight end Noah Fant was a notable asset that was acquired in return, giving Seattle one of the better offensive options to pair with their receiving room. The fantasy outlook for Fant remains wide open as the Seahawks solidify what type of offense they hope to be, and their first test will be in a Monday Night matchup with the Broncos in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant has been the definition of consistency through his first three seasons in the NFL, posting a combined 1,905 receiving yards and suiting up for 47 of 49 possible games. He’s a capable player to stretch the field, as he’s averaged 11.2 yards per reception throughout his career, and in 2021 he finished with a career-high four receiving touchdowns. Having a suitable quarterback to get him the ball has always been a hindrance to him, and that is likely to continue in 2022.

Even with the quarterback carousel last season in Denver, Fant finished with an average of 9.9 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, which ranked 12th among tight ends. Fantasy production may be hard to come by in Week 1, however, as the Broncos’ defense surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends (4.6). With Geno Smith under center as well after beating out Drew Lock, it also remains to be seen how much of an emphasis the passing game will be relative to the run game.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Fant is a great talent that has been reliable from a fantasy standpoint, but that doesn’t mean he’s a plug-in starter every week. Against the Broncos he faces a tough defense that doesn’t surrender many fantasy points to the tight end position, and coach Pete Carroll has emphasized that the run game will be paramount to their strategy this season. The factors at play make this choice a simple one: sit Fant in Week 1 against the Broncos.