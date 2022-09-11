How much prize money to winner of US Open men’s tournaments

The 2022 US Open wraps up this weekend and will crown the men’s singles and doubles champions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Those wins will come with significant prize money. The US Open is handing out $42,628,000 in prize money to the women’s singles field and another $6,943,200 to the women’s doubles field.

This year’s men’s field will feature No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz facing No. 5 seed Caspeer Ruud for the singles title. They will compete for a $2.6 million first place prize, while second place will claim $1.3 million. The match gets going Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Alcaraz is a -255 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The men’s doubles title was decided on Friday evening. Top seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeated second-seeded Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in straight sets. Ram and Salisbury split $688,000 while Koolhof and Skupski split $344,000.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. The men and women’s tournaments include the same total prize money.

Singles players

Winner: $2.6 million

Runner-Up: $1.3 million

Semifinalist: $705,000

Quarterfinalist: $445,000

Round of 16: $278,000

Round of 32: $188,000

Round of 64: $121,000

Round of 128: $80,000

Doubles teams

Winner: $688,000

Runner-Up: $344,000

Semifinalist: $172,000

Quarterfinalist: $97,500

Third round: $56,400

Second round: $35,800

1st round: $21,300