How much prize money to winner of US Open men’s tournaments

The 2022 US Open wraps up this weekend and will crown the men’s singles and doubles champions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Those wins will come with significant prize money. The US Open is handing out $42,628,000 in prize money to the women’s singles field and another $6,943,200 to the women’s doubles field.
This year’s men’s field will feature No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz facing No. 5 seed Caspeer Ruud for the singles title. They will compete for a $2.6 million first place prize, while second place will claim $1.3 million. The match gets going Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Alcaraz is a -255 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The men’s doubles title was decided on Friday evening. Top seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeated second-seeded Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in straight sets. Ram and Salisbury split $688,000 while Koolhof and Skupski split $344,000.
Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. The men and women’s tournaments include the same total prize money.
Singles players
Winner: $2.6 million
Runner-Up: $1.3 million
Semifinalist: $705,000
Quarterfinalist: $445,000
Round of 16: $278,000
Round of 32: $188,000
Round of 64: $121,000
Round of 128: $80,000
Doubles teams
Winner: $688,000
Runner-Up: $344,000
Semifinalist: $172,000
Quarterfinalist: $97,500
Third round: $56,400
Second round: $35,800
1st round: $21,300