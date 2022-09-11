Have Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud played before? Who leads the series?

The 2022 US Open has reached its final day. The men’s singles championship will be decided Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET when No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 seed Casper Ruud face off inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

The two men have met in two matches prior to this year’s US Open, with Alcaraz winning both matches. They have met once on a hard court and once on clay. This will mark their first Grand Slam match against each other.

They first met in April of 2021 at the Andalucía Open on a clay court. Alcaraz was a wild card entry while Ruud was the No. 3 seed and received a first round bye. Alcaraz beat a qualifier in the first round and the No. 6 seed in the second round before upsetting Ruud 6-2, 6-4 in the third round. Alcaraz went on to lose to unseeded Jaume Munar in the fourth round.

Their second meeting came a year later in the finals of the 2022 Miami Open on a hard court. Ruud was the No. 6 seed and Alcaraz was the No. 14 seed. Alcaraz won the match 7-5, 6-4 to claim the title.

Alcaraz comes into their third career match as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -255 while Ruud is +195.