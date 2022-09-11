Sun vs. Aces: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions for Game 1

The No. 3 Connecticut Sun and No. 1 Las Vegas Aces face off in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday. The Suns defeated the No. 2 Chicago Sky in five games, avenging a 2021 semifinals loss, and the Aces took the No. 4 Seattle Storm in four to reach after just missing the finals last year.

The Sun and the Aces will face off in a best of five series that begins in Las Vegas. Neither franchise has ever won a WNBA championship. The series features this year’s regular season MVP (A’ja Wilson, Aces), this season’s coach of the year (Becky Hammon, Aces), the most improved player of the year (Jackie Wilson, Aces), and last year’s MVP (Jonquel Jones, Sun).

How to watch Sun vs. Aces, Game 1

Date: September 11, 2022

Tip time: 3:00 p.m ET

Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Aces -6

Total: Over/under 169.5

Moneyline odds: Aces -255, Sun +215

Best bet: Under 169.5

The Sun’s defense might be the only thing that can slow down the Aces’ Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. With a heavy defensive focus during this entire postseason, the Sun’s best bet against Las Vegas is to hold them to as few points as possible. Connecticut was able to hold off the Chicago Sky with their tough, physical defensive style, and they’ll rely on that in this series as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.