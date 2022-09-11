 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the WNBA Finals on TV and via live stream

The WNBA Finals get underway and will air on ABC and ESPN. We break down how to watch.

By David Fucillo
An overall view of the Michelob ULTRA Arena before the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces on May 21, 2022 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 WNBA Finals have arrived. The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will face off in a best-of-five series that starts on Sunday, September 11 in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Aces have home court advantage and will host the first two games.

Game 1 of the series will air on ABC and the remaining four games will air on ESPN. If you’re looking to watch the game online, WatchESPN will provide a live stream.

The Aces are the series favorite with -260 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Sun are a +210 underdog. The Aces finished the season with a 26-10 record and were tied with the Chicago Sky for the best record. They claimed the tiebreaker and the No. 1 seed. The Sun were 25-11 and finished with the No. 3 seed.

The Aces are a six-point favorite to win Game 1 and -250 on the moneyline. If you’re looking to bet a series result, the favored outcome is an Aces sweep at +250 followed by Aces in five at +275 and Aces in four at +350. A Sun sweep is on the far end of the spectrum at +1100. Sun in four is +500 and Sun in five is +650.

The favorite to take home series MVP is A’ja Wilson at +175. She’s followed by Chelsea Gray (+350) and Kelsey Plum (+900).

More From DraftKings Nation