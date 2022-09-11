How to watch the WNBA Finals on TV and via live stream

The 2022 WNBA Finals have arrived. The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will face off in a best-of-five series that starts on Sunday, September 11 in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Aces have home court advantage and will host the first two games.

Game 1 of the series will air on ABC and the remaining four games will air on ESPN. If you’re looking to watch the game online, WatchESPN will provide a live stream.

The Aces are the series favorite with -260 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Sun are a +210 underdog. The Aces finished the season with a 26-10 record and were tied with the Chicago Sky for the best record. They claimed the tiebreaker and the No. 1 seed. The Sun were 25-11 and finished with the No. 3 seed.

The Aces are a six-point favorite to win Game 1 and -250 on the moneyline. If you’re looking to bet a series result, the favored outcome is an Aces sweep at +250 followed by Aces in five at +275 and Aces in four at +350. A Sun sweep is on the far end of the spectrum at +1100. Sun in four is +500 and Sun in five is +650.

The favorite to take home series MVP is A’ja Wilson at +175. She’s followed by Chelsea Gray (+350) and Kelsey Plum (+900).