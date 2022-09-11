Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins start their 2022 seasons in Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Dolphins pulled off a 17-16 win in their opener against the Patriots in 2021.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle has been cleared to play this weekend, and should be a consistent target this season for QB Tua Tagovailoa in an overall improved offensive scheme under new head coach Mike McDaniel. In Waddle’s rookie season with Miami, he had 104 receptions for 1,015 yards, and he’ll make a solid WR2 in any fantasy lineup.

Start or sit in Week 1?

While the Dolphins will lean on the run game on Sunday, Waddle should expect to split targets with Tyreek Hill, and may actually get favored if the Patriots call for double coverage on Hill. Dependent on the other WRs on your bench, I’d lean toward starting Waddle this week.