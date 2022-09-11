Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin their attempt to get back to the Super Bowl in Week 1 when they meet the division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the overlooked members of Cincinnati’s offense is receiver Tyler Boyd, who had some big moments down the stretch of the team’s playoff run. Is he worth starting in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd finished last season with 67 receptions for 828 yards and five touchdowns. He comes into this season as the clear No. 3 receiver behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but that could lead to some favorable matchups for him in certain sets. He’ll look to carve out a role for himself as the season goes on.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Boyd is going to see a lot of snaps, but he’s going up against a tough defense which has familiarity with Cincinnati’s offense. In PPR formats, Boyd could carry some flex value. Unless you’re in a deeper league or have multiple flex spots, it’s best to leave Boyd on the bench for Week 1.