Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 1 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 1 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo and TeddyRicketson Updated
Chris Godwin #14 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers is seen after the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NFL is back for the 2022 season! The offseason is behind us, the preseason is a wrap, and we’ve already got one game under our belt. The Bills thumped the Rams on Thursday to open the season, and now we arrive at the Sunday main course.

The return of the NFL also means the return of fantasy football. Drafts are complete and plenty of teams already had to make roster decisions for the Bills-Rams game. Now, we head into Sunday with more decisions and some injury questions to sort through.

This week’s final injury report is not huge, but there are some notable names that are in question heading into Sunday. Most significantly, Bucs WR Chris Godwin and 49ers TE George Kittle are both questionable. Kittle seems unlikely to play while Godwin is viewed as the proverbial “true game-time decision.”

We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM. We’ll drop in relevant early reports down below.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 1 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Chris Godwin:

Zach Ertz:

Logan Thomas:

Drake London:

Michael Thomas:

Jakobi Meyers:

Allen Lazard:

George Kittle:

Final injury report

QB

Out: Zach Wilson (NYJ - knee)

RB

Out: Dwayne Washington (NO - hamstring)

Questionable: Salvon Ahmed (MIA - heel), JK Dobbins (BAL - knee), Ty Montgomery (NE - knee), Kenneth Walker (SEA - hernia)

WR

Out: Michael Gallup (DAL - knee), Rondale Moore (AZ - hamstring), Tre’Quan Smith (NO - shoulder)

Doubtful: Velus Jones (CHI - hamstring), Allen Lazard (GB - ankle)

Questionable: Russell Gage (TB - hamstring), Chris Godwin (TB - knee), K.J. Hamler (DEN - knee, hip), Drake London (ATL - knee), Jakobi Meyers (NE - knee), Trent Taylor (CIN - hamstring), Michael Thomas (NO - hamstring), Mike Woods (CLE - hamstring, illness)

TE

Out: Devin Asiasi (CIN - quadricep)

Doubtful: Donald Parham (LAC - hamstring)

Questionable: Tanner Conner (MIA - knee), Zach Ertz (AZ - calf), George Kittle (SF - groin), Logan Thomas (WAS - knee), Cole Turner (WAS - hamstring), Mitchell Wilcox (CIN - ankle),

