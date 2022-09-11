Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 1 inactives come in

The NFL is back for the 2022 season! The offseason is behind us, the preseason is a wrap, and we’ve already got one game under our belt. The Bills thumped the Rams on Thursday to open the season, and now we arrive at the Sunday main course.

The return of the NFL also means the return of fantasy football. Drafts are complete and plenty of teams already had to make roster decisions for the Bills-Rams game. Now, we head into Sunday with more decisions and some injury questions to sort through.

This week’s final injury report is not huge, but there are some notable names that are in question heading into Sunday. Most significantly, Bucs WR Chris Godwin and 49ers TE George Kittle are both questionable. Kittle seems unlikely to play while Godwin is viewed as the proverbial “true game-time decision.”

We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM. We’ll drop in relevant early reports down below.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 1 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Chris Godwin:

Buccaneers’ WR Chris Godwin, listed as questionable due to last season’s knee injury, is expected to play Sunday night vs the Cowboys but could be on a pitch count, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Zach Ertz:

#AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz (calf) is likely to play today vs. the #Chiefs, source said, assuming no issues warming up. Meanwhile, DE JJ Watt (calf) is not expected to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

Logan Thomas:

#Commanders TE Logan Thomas, attempting to return from a torn ACL late last season, is expected to play today against the #Jaguars, source said. An impressive recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

Drake London:

#Falcons first-round rookie WR Drake London, who has been nursing a minor knee injury, is expected to make his debut today vs. the #Saints, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

Michael Thomas:

#Saints WR Michael Thomas (hamstring), listed as questionable, is likely to play today vs. the #Falcons, source said, the first time he'll be on the field since missing all of last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

Jakobi Meyers:

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play today, source said, while OT Isaiah Wynn (back) has said he'll play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

Allen Lazard:

The #Packers are expected to be without LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) and WR Allen Lazard (ankle) today against the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Yosh Nijman slated to start in Bakhtiari’s place on Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2022

George Kittle:

49ers’ TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Final injury report

QB

Out: Zach Wilson (NYJ - knee)

RB

Out: Dwayne Washington (NO - hamstring)

Questionable: Salvon Ahmed (MIA - heel), JK Dobbins (BAL - knee), Ty Montgomery (NE - knee), Kenneth Walker (SEA - hernia)

WR

Out: Michael Gallup (DAL - knee), Rondale Moore (AZ - hamstring), Tre’Quan Smith (NO - shoulder)

Doubtful: Velus Jones (CHI - hamstring), Allen Lazard (GB - ankle)

Questionable: Russell Gage (TB - hamstring), Chris Godwin (TB - knee), K.J. Hamler (DEN - knee, hip), Drake London (ATL - knee), Jakobi Meyers (NE - knee), Trent Taylor (CIN - hamstring), Michael Thomas (NO - hamstring), Mike Woods (CLE - hamstring, illness)

TE

Out: Devin Asiasi (CIN - quadricep)

Doubtful: Donald Parham (LAC - hamstring)

Questionable: Tanner Conner (MIA - knee), Zach Ertz (AZ - calf), George Kittle (SF - groin), Logan Thomas (WAS - knee), Cole Turner (WAS - hamstring), Mitchell Wilcox (CIN - ankle),