DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2022 NFL season with an offense capable of lighting up the scoreboard behind QB Jalen Hurts and a dynamic receiving corps. One of those players is DeVonta Smith, who will hope to build on a solid rookie campaign. Is he worth starting for fantasy football in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith racked up 916 yards and five touchdowns last year, but will certainly see a bit of a reduced role with A.J. Brown coming into the mix. Dallas Goedert is also a big target, further complicating Smith’s status in this Philadelphia aerial attack. He should find some better matchups with defenses focusing on Brown this season, but we’ll see if that translates into better numbers.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There’s a good chance Smith produces at a WR2/FLEX level this season. Depending on your roster, league rules and number of teams, Smith is worth putting in either spot in your lineup against a bad Lions defense.