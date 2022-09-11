Pick on the Moneyline for the Braves-Mariners game on September 11

The Atlanta Braves entered the weekend atop of the National League East standings for the first time this season and will look to end their series on Sunday in Seattle against Mariners holding the division’s top spot.

Atlanta Braves (-120, 8.5) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Braves will give Jake Odorizzi the start, who’s made five starts since being acquired from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his five starts.

The Braves back him up with an offense that leads the league in home runs per game on the road and is the highest scoring road offense in the National League with 4.9 runs per game.

Marco Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, who’s 13 losses leads American League pitchers and has a fielding independent more than a full point higher than his 3.98 ERA, an indicator of expected regression.

Gonzales has allowed at least seven hits in seven of his last 11 starts and his 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings rate is a career low, yet the team has went 7-4 in those 11 starts.

The amount of contact Gonzales is allowing will catch up with him on Sunday and the Braves will hope for a New York a Mets loss to regain control of the top spot in the National League East.

The Play: Braves -120

