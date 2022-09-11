F1 results: Who won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday

The Italian Grand Prix is a wrap and Max Verstappen has claimed his fifth straight victory. The race ended under a yellow flag after Daniel Ricciardo lost his engine on the 47th lap. Verstappen had the lead and there were not enough laps to get back into racing conditions.

Charles Leclerc finished the race second after claiming the lead for a stretch. He jumped into first place after Verstappen pitted but his own need to change tires cost him the lead on lap 34. George Russell claimed the third spot on the podium, edging out Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez.

Verstappen was a sizable favorite heading into race week, but his odds ahead of Charles Leclerc tightened up after the latter claimed the pole position on Saturday. Heading into race day, Verstappen was +105 to win the race and -450 to claim a podium spot at DraftKings Sportsbook while Leclerc was +130 to win and also -450 to finish on the podium.. Russell was +750 to win the race and -175 to claim a podium finish.

This was Verstappen’s 11th win of the season and the current record is 13. This fifth straight win moves him a little closer to Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine straight Grand Prix wins, which Vettel set in 2013.