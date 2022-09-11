Mike Davis start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens have caught the injury bug in the backfield and will look to veteran Mike Davis to step in and provide carries against the New York Jets in Week 1. The Ravens could very well employ a running back by committee approach for Sunday’s game, and we’re breaking down how Davis could have an impact in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Mike Davis

Though Kenyan Drake has a great chance to be the starter for Baltimore in JK Dobbins’ absence, the Jets have been more than accommodating to opposing running backs in fantasy. In 2021 New York surrendered the most fantasy points on average to opposing running backs, with an average of 26.3 per game. Davis is an experienced veteran with 550 carries to his name, and he’s had more time in the Ravens’ system after Drake was acquired following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. Davis has great sleeper potential in Week 1 if he can capitalize on goal-line touches as well.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Dobbins’ injury bumps Davis to deep flex potential, so if you’re looking for an option in larger leagues he’s worth a shot against a leaky run defense in the Jets. Drake presents the more flashy option for Baltimore but don’t count out Davis’ experience as an advantage. If you have an open flex spot and find yourself scouring the wire in deeper leagues, Davis is a valuable under-the-radar play for Week 1.