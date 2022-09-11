Travis Etienne not seeing much involvement early in Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves trailing the Washington Commanders 7-3 in the first quarter of Week 1 action and one player who has not been heavily involved in Jacksonville’s offense so far is Travis Etienne. The running back missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury and was expected to be a big factor in this new system under head coach Doug Pederson.

So far, Etienne has seen just one target and zero carries for Jacksonville. James Robinson has gotten three touches, while Trevor Lawrence has also carried the ball once. Etienne was expected to be in some sort of timeshare with Robinson, but the early indication is he’ll only be involved in the passing game.

Similar to Cam Akers’ workload in the Thursday night game, Etienne might have to earn more snaps ahead of Robinson. This is not a great development for fantasy managers who invested heavily in Etienne during drafts.