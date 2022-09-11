DeVonta Smith quiet early in Week 1 vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles are cruising with a lead in the first half of their Week 1 matchup at the Detroit Lions this afternoon. Noticeably absent from the offensive fireworks is wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who so far has just two targets and no catches for the afternoon.

Part of this has to do with Philly newcomer A.J. Brown getting plenty of attention in his debut with the franchise. So far, Brown has five receptions for 74 yards and appears in line for 100+ yard day.

The second-year wideout and former Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama is trying to build off a productive rookie campaign where he caught 64 of 104 targets for 916 yards and five touchdowns. As the Eagles have upgraded their roster and pose as an NFC dark horse this season, he hopes to continue building on the chemistry with quarterback and former college teammate Jalen Hurts. We’ll see if he can get some more looks in the second half.