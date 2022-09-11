Chargers WR Mike Williams shut out in first half Week 1 vs. Raiders

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has one target and no receptions at halftime. The Chargers still lead 17-3, as Justin Herbert has completed passes to 10 different receivers, none of them Williams.

Keenan Allen is currently out of the game with a hamstring injury, so it would seem to be a prime second half for Williams to make up for his first half goose egg. But Herbert has been amazing, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns despite the Allen injury and the lack of connection with Williams.