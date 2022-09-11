 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers WR Mike Williams shut out in first half Week 1 vs. Raiders

Mike Williams with no receptions vs. Raiders in first half.

Updated
Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers breaks free from the tackle attempt from L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has one target and no receptions at halftime. The Chargers still lead 17-3, as Justin Herbert has completed passes to 10 different receivers, none of them Williams.

Keenan Allen is currently out of the game with a hamstring injury, so it would seem to be a prime second half for Williams to make up for his first half goose egg. But Herbert has been amazing, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns despite the Allen injury and the lack of connection with Williams.

