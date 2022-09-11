Rex Burkhead getting work ahead of Dameon Pierce Week 1 vs. Colts

Update: The usage for Burkhead is very much that of a RB1

Houston Texans backfield so far in Week 1:



71% Rex Burkhead

29% Dameon Pierce



And this is with a leading game script where Pierce should flourish as the early-down banger.



Burkhead out there for 65% of dropbacks -- that is elite passing-game utilization. 100% of two-minute O. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) September 11, 2022

The Houston Texans named Dameon Pierce the starting running back after a strong preseason, but he is currently being out-touched by third-down back Rex Burkhead. So far, Burkhead has nine carries for 30 yards and two receptions on three targets for 11 yards. Pierce has six carries for 21 yards and no targets mid-way through the third.

The Texans lead 20-3 over the Colts, so there’s no reason Burkhead should be ahead of Pierce as the third-down back. Pierce is not hurt by all indications.