Rex Burkhead getting work ahead of Dameon Pierce Week 1 vs. Colts

Dameon Pierce losing snaps and touches to Rex Burkhead

By DKNation Staff Updated
Rex Burkhead #28 of the Houston Texans runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Update: The usage for Burkhead is very much that of a RB1

The Houston Texans named Dameon Pierce the starting running back after a strong preseason, but he is currently being out-touched by third-down back Rex Burkhead. So far, Burkhead has nine carries for 30 yards and two receptions on three targets for 11 yards. Pierce has six carries for 21 yards and no targets mid-way through the third.

The Texans lead 20-3 over the Colts, so there’s no reason Burkhead should be ahead of Pierce as the third-down back. Pierce is not hurt by all indications.

