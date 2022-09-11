Report: Mitch Trubisky expected to be starter entire 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is planning to start Mitch Trubisky for the entire 2022 season, per Jay Glazer via Dov Kleiman. The Steelers had drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trubisky was signed to a two-year deal in the 2022 offseason. He is a former No. 2 overall pick that hasn’t performed up to the expectations of that high of a draft pick. Trubisky has played in 57 career games and has 10,652 passing yards with 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

Pickett has about as much experience as a rookie quarterback could have. He played in 52 career games for the University of Pittsburgh that just happens to share a practice facility with the Steelers. Pickett totaled 12,303 yards with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his collegiate career. He was mocked for his hand size through the draft process, but was the lone quarterback taken in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This decision, likely more of a mindset, will be an attempt to take pressure off Trubisky. It is hard for quarterbacks to play well when they are always looking over their shoulder. He was named a captain, so for now, the team's reigns are his. We will see how the season progresses though, as a string of losses could change the plan for the season early.