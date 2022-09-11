US Open winner: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles title over Casper Ruud

The future is now at the 2022 US Open. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz was too much for No. 5 seed Casper Ruud, beating him 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3. With the win, Alcaraz claims the US Open title, a $2.6 million first place prize, and the No. 1 ranking in the world. Ruud walks away with $1.3 million as the runner-up.

Alcaraz entered the tournament as one of the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. His odds trailed Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal on the list of pre-tournament favorites. Alcaraz became the third player to make a major final having won three straight five-set matches. He went five sets in his fourth round win over No. 15 Marin Čilić, his quarterfinal win over No. 11 Jannik Sinner, and his semifinal win over No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.

Alcaraz’s previous best finish was quarterfinals appearances at this year’s French Open and last year’s US Open. Thanks to Medvedev and Nadal losing in the fourth round this year and Alexander Zverev missing due to injury, Sunday’s final was also for the No. 1 ranking. And so, Carlos Alcaraz is your new No. 1 male tennis player in the world.

Here’s a look at Alcaraz’s run to the championship:

1st: Sebastian Baez — 7-5, 7-5, 2-0 Retired

2nd: Federica Coria — 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

3rd: Jenson Brooksby — 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

4th: #15 Marin Čilić — 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

QF: #11 Jannik Sinner — 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3

SF: #22 Frances Tiafoe — 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3

F: #5 Casper Ruud — 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3