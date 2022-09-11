 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s leading Jets backfield in Week 1?

We discuss who is leading the New York Jets backfield in the first game of the season.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Running back Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets carries the ball during the 1st half of the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 28, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The New York Jets are opening their season by taking on the Baltimore Ravens. They are without starting quarterback Zach Wilson who is likely to miss the first four weeks of the season due to an injury. With Joe Flacco under center, there is even more pressure on the running backs to step up and carry (pun intended) the offense. Second-round pick Breece Hall made his NFL debut but hasn’t been used as the lead back so far.

New York Jets RB usage in Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

First quarter update

Michael Carter got the first running back touches and had 24 yards on two carries. He had five carries for 26 yards to Hall’s one carry for negative two yards in the first quarter.

Final Snap Count

Michael Carter — TBD

Breece Hall — TBD

