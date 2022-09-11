Who’s leading the Dolphins backfield in Week 1?

The Miami Dolphins opened the regular season against the New England Patriots on Sunday and there was plenty of intrigue surrounding the team’s revamped offense. The running back room in particular got a major overhaul with new faces like Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert now operating out of the backfield.

Here, we’ll keep track of the Dolphins running back production for Week 1.

Dolphins RB usage in Week 1 vs. Patriots

First quarter update — The Dolphins only had one drive in the first quarter that resulted in a field goal. Edmonds ended up registering three carries while Mostert got just one.

Second quarter update — The Dolphins offense continued utilize the passing game more and the running backs only received a smattering of handoffs. At the half, Edmonds has six carries for 11 yards. Meanwhile, Mostert has just two carries for two yards on the afternoon.

Final Snap Count

