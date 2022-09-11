How a Bettor Turned $20 Into $1,300 With an NFL Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is officially back, and a DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in on the Week 1 Sunday NFL action with a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook. Focusing on the New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans game, the bettor turned $20 into $1,320 by making the following picks at +6500 odds:

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD Scorer

Sterling Shepard Anytime TD Scorer

NY Giants moneyline

Under 43.5 Total Points

This Same Game Parlay got off to a rocky start. The Giants’ offense looked awful in the first half of the game and went into halftime down 13-0. QB Daniel Jones was constantly under fire and was pressured on a heavy 73% of his dropbacks in the first half, per the league’s tracking system. It looked like more of the same for the Giants, who have struggled badly with poor offensive line play over the last decade.

However, everything changed for the Giants in the second half. Saquon Barkley showcased explosive burst that had been missing in recent years and ripped off a 68-yard run on the Giants’ first play of the second half:

According to the league’s player tracking system, which measures factors such as the location, speed and direction of blockers and defenders, Barkley’s run had an expected rushing yards of just eight yards. By ripping off a 68-yard run, Barkley outperformed his expected rushing yards on the play by 60 yards. Barkley finished the game with 88 rushing yards over expected, which was the second-best of his career, per the league’s tracking system.

The tracking system also records the top speed of ball carriers. Barkley was clocked at a top speed of about 21 mph on his 68-yard run, his fastest top speed as a ball carrier since 2019. The return of Barkley’s explosiveness is highly encouraging for the Giants’ 2022 outlook.

Barkley capped off the five-play drive with a four-yard TD run to hit the Saquon Barkley Anytime TD Scorer leg on this four-leg Same Game Parlay:

The bettor hit the second leg of this parlay shortly after. Sterling Shepard caught a deep ball from Daniel Jones and took it 65 yards to the house to hit the Sterling Shepard Anytime TD Scorer leg:

Shepard’s touchdown catch had a completed air distance of 49 yards, which ranked as the ninth-longest completed air distance in Week 1.

The Giants scored their final TD with about a minute left in the game and appeared set to tie the game at 20. However, coach Brian Daboll elected to go for two to give the Giants the lead, and Barkley took a shovel pass into the end zone to put the Giants up 21-20:

RIGHT WHEN WE NEEDED IT



: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/jUGL1l7VkR — New York Giants (@Giants) September 11, 2022

The Titans then made the bettor sweat by driving down the field and entering field goal range with four seconds left. However, Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal, which secured the 21-20 win for the Giants and locked in the final two legs of this parlay (NY Giants moneyline, Under 43.5 Total Points).

Giants AND Titans moneyline bettors cashed tonight, thanks to #EarlyWin



Insane pic.twitter.com/wDmzEYOErr — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 11, 2022

This could have been a tough loss for many Titans bettors, as the Titans reached a 90% win probability at one point during the game. However, Titans bettors who opted into the DraftKings Sportsbook Early Win promotion were bailed out. The Early Win promotion stated that if your team led by 10 points at any point, your moneyline bet would cash instantly. Since the Titans were up by 13 points at one point, Titans bettors who opted into this promo cashed their bet. For a list of all DraftKings Sportsbook promos, check out the DraftKings Sportsbook promos page throughout the week! New promos are constantly posted, so be sure to check back frequently.

