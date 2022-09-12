Donovan Peoples-Jones worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 2

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has struggled to support fantasy-relevant wide receivers. Whether it was the quarterback play or wide receiver themselves, it just hasn’t come together. Based on his performance in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, Donovan Peoples-Jones should be a waiver wire target heading into Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Cleveland Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: Week 2 waiver wire

Sometimes the best ability is availability. Starting wide receiver Amari Cooper was active, but the Carolina defense did a good job shutting him down. Through the first half of the game against the Panthers, Jacoby Brissett was 8-18 passing. He targeted People-Jones seven times which led the team. Peoples-Jones finished the first half with four catches for 42 yards. These numbers aren’t crazy, but he should be available if you need an extra wide receiver. Peoples-Jones is rostered in only 1.7% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.