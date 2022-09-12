Jeff Wilson Jr. worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups

After San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury, Jeff Wilson, Jr. stepped in, adding nine carries and two receptions for a total of 30 yards.

Mitchell, who underwent knee surgery in the offseason, is now expected to miss two months with this injury.

49ers RB Jeff Wilson, Jr: Week 1 waiver wire

Wilson will be filling in for Mitchell for the next two weeks in the backfield. He’s sure to get snaps, and though his production numbers aren’t out of this world, he’s expected to be a consistent part of the run game for San Francisco. He played in 27 snaps against the Bears after filling in for the injured Mitchell, and that number will go up in the coming weeks.

Wilson is definitely worth a waiver wire add. The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos over the next two weekends.