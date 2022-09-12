NFL weather forecast for Week 1 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season will culminate on Monday, September 12. The Denver Broncos will hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Broncos vs. Seahawks on Week 1 MNF

Forecast from AccuWeather

The high for the day is 73, while the low is 57. The weather description reads “partly sunny,” but this obviously won’t affect the game at night. There is a 19% chance of rain. The wind is expected to be SSW at only six mph. Even gusts are expected to top out at eight mph. The chance of rain does see an uptick to 25% at night, but it is expected to be good weather for the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

I like Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon to have good games on the ground with the added uptick in precipitation. As much as we want to build this up as a Russell Wilson revenge game, he doesn’t seem like the player that will come out to this game and only throw the ball. He is going to run his team’s offense, and that includes relying on Williams and Gordon. They both have a good shot at surpassing their rushing totals at DraftKings Sportsbook.