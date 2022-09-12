Best NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Seahawks for Week 1 Monday Night Football

A thrilling start to Week 1 of the NFL season concludes with the first Monday Night Football matchup of the season as the Denver Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lumen Field, and the game will air on ESPN/ABC. The “revenge game” factor of this Monday night matchup could result in standout player performances in primetime, and we have a few player props to keep an eye out for.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Best NFL player prop bets

Jerry Jeudy, over 4.5 receptions (-155)

Jeudy has a career average of 3.5 receptions per game through his first two seasons in the NFL, and now in 2022, he has the best quarterback he’s had under center throwing him the ball. The Seahawks defense gave up the second-highest completions with 26.1 per game, and Wilson should be extra motivated to exploit his old team’s defense. Jeudy over 4.5 receptions should be a confident pick for Monday night.

Rashaad Penny, over 16.5 rushing attempts (-105)

Pete Carroll has been vocal in wanting to emphasize the ground game once more, and with Geno Smith now under center the Seahawks could opt to decrease their passing volume compared to seasons past. Across the final three games of last season, Penny totaled 17, 25, and 23 carries respectively. If Carroll is true to his word about the run game then Penny should be in for a heavy workload, especially with rookie Kenneth Walker III yet to make his debut.

Geno Smith, over 0.5 interceptions (-175)

In his first two seasons with the New York Jets, Smith compiled 34 interceptions across 30 games and nearly averaged a turnover per game. In 2021 the Broncos averaged 0.8 interceptions thrown per game by their opponent, a testament to their talent in the secondary which is highlighted by Patrick Surtain II. With Smith still building chemistry with his receiving corps, at least one turnover is likely to come in Monday’s matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.