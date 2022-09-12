Best DFS lineup strategy for Broncos vs. Seahawks on Monday night

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up on Monday, September 12. The first iteration of Monday Night Football will feature quarterback Russell Wilson in a “revenge game” as the Denver Broncos will take on the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Injuries

The final injury report of this game won’t be released until an hour and a half before kickoff. It should come out at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday. Denver has linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) listed as doubtful. Defensive end Randy Gregory (shoulder, knee), WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) and T Billy Turner (knee) are listed as questionable.

On the Seattle side of the ball, long snapper Tyler Ott (shoulder) and DE Alton Robinson (knee) have been ruled out. Cornerback Artie Burns is doubtful with a groin injury. Guard Damien Lewis (knee, ankle) and rookie running back Kenneth Walker (hernia) are both listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Javonte Williams, RB Denver Broncos — $15,300

The Seahawks' defense gave up the second-most DFS points to opposing running backs last season. The second-year Williams has full hold of the starting running back reigns in Denver. Teammate Melvin Gordon tested free agency but ended up returning to the team. Even so, Williams will be the lead back against a defense that was porous to running backs a year ago.

Russell Wilson, QB Denver Broncos — $17,700

If you want the amped-up Wilson in his revenge game, you will have to pay for him. He is by far the most expensive player on Monday’s slate. The Seattle defense wasn’t very good last year and gave up the second most passing yards per game. They also gave up the fifth-most total yards per game. Wilson couldn’t have much better of a matchup to begin the season.

Value Plays

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos — $7,400

Despite being the backup, there should be enough work to go around for Gordon. The Seahawks' defense is just bad against running backs. Denver is expected to be up early in this game, leading to more rushing opportunities as the game wears on. Even as the backup, Gordon should have value on Monday night.

Broncos D/ST, Denver Broncos — $4,800

I have gone in on the Seattle defense and how poor it is expected to be. The offense doesn’t project to be much better. Sure, they still have behemoth wide receiver DK Metcalf still, but he can only do so much. With Wilson no longer in town, the Seahawks will have Geno Smith under center. He was fine when playing for an injured Wilson last season, but Denver usually has a good defense. It should be a long night for Smith and company, giving upside to the Denver DST.