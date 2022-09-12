Hot Seat Week 2: Neal Brown, David Shaw underwhelm in key games

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season saw several major upsets, headlined by No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame biting the dust at home to unranked opponents. While Jimbo Fisher and Marcus Freeman will have to answer for those defeats, they are still far away from feeling their seats warm up. Here are the coaches under real pressure to get results following Week 2 debacles.

Neal Brown, West Virginia

The Mountaineers likely had a bit of a hangover after a tough Backyard Brawl defeat to Pitt. That’s no excuse for losing to Kansas at home, a team that hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009. This is Year 4 for Brown, who has not topped six wins in a single season in Morgantown. Starting 0-2 is not a good place to be, especially with one of those losses being to what many would consider an automatic win on the schedule every year.

David Shaw, Stanford

The final scoreline didn’t justify how lopsided this game actually was. USC got anything it wanted offensively all game, and Stanford had some ridiculous turnovers in the red zone. Shaw got a mulligan last season, but he’s failed to reach a bowl game in the last three years. A fourth year without postseason football, all while being passed up by other programs in the conference, might be the last straw.

Honorable mentions