Hot Seat Week 2: Neal Brown, David Shaw underwhelm in key games

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season saw several major upsets, headlined by No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame biting the dust at home to unranked opponents. While Jimbo Fisher and Marcus Freeman will have to answer for those defeats, they are still far away from feeling their seats warm up. Here are the coaches under real pressure to get results following Week 2 debacles.
Neal Brown, West Virginia
The Mountaineers likely had a bit of a hangover after a tough Backyard Brawl defeat to Pitt. That’s no excuse for losing to Kansas at home, a team that hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009. This is Year 4 for Brown, who has not topped six wins in a single season in Morgantown. Starting 0-2 is not a good place to be, especially with one of those losses being to what many would consider an automatic win on the schedule every year.
David Shaw, Stanford
The final scoreline didn’t justify how lopsided this game actually was. USC got anything it wanted offensively all game, and Stanford had some ridiculous turnovers in the red zone. Shaw got a mulligan last season, but he’s failed to reach a bowl game in the last three years. A fourth year without postseason football, all while being passed up by other programs in the conference, might be the last straw.
Honorable mentions
- Pull in all the top 25 recruiting classes you want; ultimately you have to win key games on the field. Eliah Drinkwitz has yet to show he can do that at Missouri. The Tigers went to Kansas State and got smoked by the Wildcats, with the supposed offensive genius Drinkwitz failing to find any answers in a 40-12 loss. Drinkwitz isn’t going to be canned just yet, but a mediocre 2022 campaign puts him squarely on the hot seat entering the 2023 season.
- Ken Niumatalolo has a unique challenge recruiting at a service school like Navy, but this might be the year it truly falls apart. Navy has seven wins over the last two seasons, and this year hasn’t started well. The Midshipmen followed up a loss to FCS Delaware with a 37-13 defeat to Memphis. It might be time to make a change.
- Will Healy, Karl Dorrell and Scott Satterfield are permanent fixtures on this series. Satterfield’s Louisville team won but looked unimpressive, while Healy and Dorrell continue to slide at Charlotte and Colorado respectively.
- Nebraska has decided it won’t wait to trim Scott Frost’s buyout, and fired the coach after a loss to Georgia Southern. Frost should land a new gig as an assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball, but he’ll have a lot of work to do to get back into a head coaching role.