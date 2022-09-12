Fresno State vs. USC odds heading into game week

We have a late-night Golden State showdown as the No. 7 USC Trojans host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and is scheduled to air on Fox.

Fresno State (1-1) came up short against a different Pac-12 foe on Saturday, falling to Oregon State 35-32. The two teams traded the lead late and the Beavers got the last laugh when Jack Colletto punched in the go-ahead touchdown as time expired. Running back Jordan Mims led Fresno with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

USC (2-0) passed its first road test last Saturday with a 41-28 victory over rival Stanford. Quarterback Caleb Williams was efficient by completing 20 of 27 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison went off with seven receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Fresno State vs. USC opening odds

Spread: USC -13.5

Total: 71

