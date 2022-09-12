Miami vs. Texas A&M odds heading into game week

We have an ACC vs. SEC showdown in the Lone Star State as the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes hit the road to take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, September 17 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station, TX, and is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Miami (2-0) toyed around with Southern Miss on Saturday, but eventually pulled away for a 30-7 victory. Running back Henry Parrish Jr. took 23 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Texas A&M (1-1) had a miserable time on Saturday as they were upset by Appalachian State 17-14. The Aggies struggled mightily on offense and only produced 186 yards total. Kicker Caden Davis missed what would’ve been the game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Miami vs. Texas A&M opening odds

Spread: Texas A&M -5.5

Total: 49

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.