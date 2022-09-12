Michigan State vs. Washington odds heading into game week

We have another Big 10 vs. Pac-12 matchup to dive into as the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans head west to meet the Washington Huskies on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA, and is scheduled to air on ABC.

Michigan State (2-0) smacked around Akron last Saturday in a 52-0 shutout victory. Running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for five touchdowns in the rout.

Washington (2-0) also handled business on Saturday, torching Portland State in a 52-6 shutout. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a solid outing, going 20-27 through the air for 337 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Michigan State vs. Washington opening odds

Spread: Washington -2

Total: 54.5

