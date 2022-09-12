Texas Tech vs. NC State odds heading into game week

We have an ACC vs. Big 12 matchup as the No. 16 NC State Wolfpack hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, and is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Texas Tech (2-0) survived a two-overtime thriller against Houston on Saturday, toppling the Cougars in a 33-30 victory. Quarterback Donovan Smith converted on 4th and 20 in the first OT to keep the Red Raiders alive and walked in the game-winning touchdown in the second OT period.

NC State (2-0) did what it had to do by burying Charleston Southern in a 55-3 rout on Saturday. Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns through the air and also added an additional two rushing scores on the ground.

Texas Tech vs. NC State opening odds

Spread: NC State -9.5

Total: 55

